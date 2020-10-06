The City of Lake Mills Public Works Department has scheduled the Fall brush pick up from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Twice a year, city crews conduct a free brush and yard waste pick-up. This includes brush neatly stacked with butt ends facing with flow of traffic placed on the terrace. Other yard waste (i.e., weeds, old plants, leaves, etc.) that is placed separately from the brush on the terrace will also be picked up.
Brush to be picked up should be neatly stacked on the terrace with butt ends facing with flow of traffic and must not be mixed with other waste. Brush must NOT be placed on the terrace earlier than Saturday, Oct. 10. These requirements have been put in effect to make the pick-up process quicker and, consequently, less expensive.
Lawn and garden waste, as well as brush, may also be taken to the Yard Waste Center on Stony Road at any time.
Brush put out after Oct. 21, will not be picked up and should be taken to the Yard Waste Center.
For more information on City services visit the City website: www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
