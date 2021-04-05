CLUB 55: Easter weekend provided great weather to celebrate outdoors with relatives and friends. Egg hunts were held for the kids without having to bundle up for cold or try to stay dry with a lot of rain. I always wish I kept a journal or diary so I knew from year to year just how it was a year ago, or five years ago. One of the teachers on staff in the elementary school where I taught always knew from the entries in his journal what the weather was like, what big or small event happened, and when he planted his garden in the spring. I guess I was never motivated enough to take time to start, but wished I had the outcome. I have learned that you get out of life what you put into it, and that includes journaling.
On Friday, April 9 our local St. Vincent Store on East Lake Street will be distributing Farm to Table food boxes in the parking lot from 12-1 p.m. These do not require advance sign up and are available to anyone. Boxes may include milk, yogurt, potatoes, onions, cheese, meat, and other items.
Club 55 Senior Center will be participating in the city-wide rummage sales on May 7 and 8. This is a fundraiser for us, and we have a matching grant from Catholic Financial Life for up to $500. Thanks to Mary Neff for bringing this to our attention and submitting it to her group. This is just another example of the saying, “It takes a village”. Bring your items for the rummage sale to Club 55 during the hours that we are open so we can get them priced and ready for the sale. We are also looking for volunteers to help us sort, price, and help sell the days of the sale. For more information contact us at 920-728-2176.
April Foot Care is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your own towel, $15. Make an appointment by calling 920-728-2176.
Remember that you can use the fitness room at RLAC during the times that Club 55 is open. Sign in on the Club 55 table outside our room and remember to follow all COVID-19 protocol which is still in place. Masks are required at Club 55.
Club 55 is open from 10 a.m. - Noon on Mon., Tues., and Thurs, and from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and is located at 229 Fremont Street in RLAC.
