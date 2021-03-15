Now that I have seen my first robin, I believe that spring is on the way. I get more excited about hearing the sandhill cranes when they arrive than I do the robins as the cranes announce their arrival in such a manner as to not be denied. The flattened grass on the lawn this year shows that there was a good load of snow matting it down. Each year we go through the weeks of weather teasing us of the seasonal change, and then suddenly we are enjoying the warmth of the sun and the emerging flowers giving us hope…I am ready.
Now that a lot of the ice and snow have melted, we are also seeing more people coming to the senior center and participating in the programs offered here. Our exercise programs provide a good resource for keeping fit and keeping us independent. Diane leads us in a free half hour of movement each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Jess is offering a 5:30 p.m. class each Tuesday ($3) at RLAC called Fit Over Fifty. Both classes are held in the gym and provide movement to strengthen core and balance and do not need you to sign up to attend. Just come in and try it, you’ll be hooked. You may also use the RLAC Fitness room during the hours that Club 55 is open. For now that is 10 a.m. - noon on Mon., Tues., Thurs., and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wed.
Our contest for this week is: ‘My Mom made the best…’ What is a memory from your childhood that makes you think of something your Mom made? It could be a special recipe that you really loved or a craft, or hobby of hers. Let us know by sending in a reply by Monday, March 22. You can also post it on the Club 55 facebook page.
Bingo is set for 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 in the gym at RLAC. Our sponsor is Bia Food Co. with prizes you can sink your teeth into, with the grand prize of 4 Bia Senior Meals!
Club 55 will join in the city-wide rummage sales on May 7 and 8 as a fundraiser. Think of us as you do your spring cleaning and bring your items to RLAC. We are looking for volunteers to sort and price items and help out the two days of the sale. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 for more information.
