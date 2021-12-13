I stopped for a moment after I entered the date for this newsletter and realized that we will soon start another new year. I am always amazed at how fast time goes and because I write a weekly newsletter that is written before the date that it appears I am sometimes confused by just what date today is! Perhaps that is a factor of getting older and having more dates and years to sift through.
A good example of time going swiftly happened yesterday. In my never-ending quest to organize the basement shelves after getting the Christmas totes down I came across a box labeled ‘Mom and Dad’s Christmas Manger’. I immediately knew what was in the cardboard box but what struck me was that my first thought was how meaningful the memory was and would probably not happen in today’s world. This delivery to our farm came from the mailman and was a very rare occurrence more than 70 years ago. My Grandma Olson had sent the package for Christmas. The fact that I surprised myself at what popped into my brain after all that time must mean that childhood memories leave imprints, and I could almost feel my long-ago excitement. There is a kind of sadness that in today’s world of Amazon and the many other instant delivery companies, kids are going to miss such a special happening.
The Recreation Department is offering a trip to the Rotary Botanical Gardens Light Show in Janesville on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Pick up will leave from Club 55 at 4 p.m. and return sometime around 8 p.m. Cost is $18 for show and transportation. This is a walking tour through the garden paths which feature more than one million lights. Dress for the weather. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to make your reservation. This is also the Winter Solstice so a perfect trip to get outside and enjoy the stars.
This week’s special events: Monday, 10 a.m. Pickleball, Wednesday, 10 a.m. Cardio Drumming, 1-2:30 p.m. Bingo in gym; Thursday, 11 a.m. Christmas Music Gathering in gym, music, cookies, and punch in Club 55.
Club 55 will be open next week, Dec. 20, 21, and 22. We will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.
2022: Foot Care is Wednesday, Jan. 5, and the first Bingo of 2022 is also Wednesday, Jan. 5.