The U.S. Veterans Project Library and the Dwight Foster Public Library invite you to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 with this fascinating story of Sgt. Reckless, a hero of the Korean War. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Library, 209 Merchants Avenue in Fort Atkinson. There is also a virtual option for individuals to attend on Zoom. The link to register for the virtual Zoom is available on the library’s website: fortlibrary.org.
Staff Sergeant Reckless was a decorated war horse who held official rank in the United States military. She served in numerous combat actions during the Korean War, carrying supplies and ammunition, and was also used to evacuate wounded. Learning each supply route after only a couple of trips, she often traveled to deliver supplies to the troops on her own, without benefit of a handler. The highlight of her nine-month military career came in late March 1953 during the Battle for Outpost Vegas. Join us to learn the rest of the story of this four-legged hero.
For additional information contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 or contact@fortlibrary.org.