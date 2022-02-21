Whether you believe in climate change, global warming, or the Old Farmer’s Almanac, you have to admit our weather has not exactly followed a routine pattern.
This Wisconsin winter has been one for the books. We have been lucky so far to not have experienced some of the extreme conditions of heavy snow, tornadoes, flooding, and fires that other areas of the country have had to deal with.
The 50-degree temperature on Sunday made me think of years that we received snow in late November that stayed and accumulated most of the winter. We could count on ice skating during Christmas break and building snow forts that would survive for weeks. We seem to receive a ‘variety pack’ of days this season. Let’s see if March comes in like a lion or lamb, Jimmy the Groundhog isn’t always predictable!
The Jefferson County Health Department is offering free N95 masks to county residents at the Jefferson Co. Park this Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. while supplies last. Each family will receive 10 masks. Enter through the southern entrance and follow the signs.
Bingo will be held in the gym at RLAC on Wednesday, March 2, from 1-2:30 p.m. This is a free bingo, and we hope that you will join in the fun and bring a green prize to add to the fun. It can be something green or wrapped in green to add to our St. Patrick’s theme for March. This has been a lot of fun for those that are winners of the odds and ends that are donated.
Foot Care will be offered at Club 55 on Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Deb is an RN that offers this essential service to many of the senior centers in our surrounding area. Bring your own towel, $15. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 for an appointment.
It has been nice to see more of the familiar faces returning to participate in activities at Club 55. People are anxious to have some social routine that they can enjoy. Check the calendar of activities online at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm It seems that those folks that may have made a new year’s resolution to get their exercise every day are following through. The Fitness area at RLAC is a great spot for that and free for Club 55 members during the 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. hours that we are open.