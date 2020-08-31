When we closed Club 55 the middle of March, we no longer had a schedule of events to write for our weekly newsletter. We were sure that we would be reopening soon but that did not happen. Sarah and Becky from the Lake Mills Leader newspaper asked me to write about how an older adult was coping and feeling during being safer at home.
At first, I struggled to write something personal as I had always tried to focus on our days at the senior center. That first newsletter started bringing comments from readers about memories they had or could relate to which encouraged me to continue to dig deeper within. Having so much time without commitments seemed to allow for thoughts and events I had not remembered for such a long time. It also helped some of the readers of our news remember, and they reached out to me to say they looked forward to reading the news each week.
One of those readers is Mary Price who said that the article about kids fishing off the bridge at the Mill Pond made her remember activities when she was younger. Mary is a lifelong Lake Mills resident and has seen a lot of changes to our wonderful community. Some of her memories of the past 91 years include: there were boat houses on the south side of the mill pond that were used as warming spots when ice skating. Ski jumpers enjoyed the jump in Tyranena Park. All stores were open on Saturday night, the band concert was on the bandstand that had restrooms below. Mr Fuzzard played the World Series over the intercom into study hall. The first project in Mrs. Luey’s Home Economic Class was an apron for both boys and girls. I loved getting your mail Mary!
Our contest for this week is: ‘Submit a picture of you with someone famous.’ Find that photo you were so happy to get and send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight, Monday, Sept. 7 for a drawing of $5 Chamber Bucks.
Foot Care with Deb is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12:30-2 p.m. Call Carol at 920-918-3176 for an appointment. Bring your own towel $15.
Bicycle Group: Meet at RLAC Mondays at 9 a.m.
Exercise with Diane: Thursdays in Commons Park 10 a.m. Conversation/visiting at 10:30 a.m.
Kayaking Group: Meet at Sandy Beach Fridays at 9 a.m.
Questions: Call the Rec. Dept. 920-648-8035
