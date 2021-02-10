The Board of Directors of the Dwight Foster Library have determined that it is feasible to open the Library’s doors to the public. Limited hours will continue: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the library at (920) 563-7790 if you have any questions.
Dwight Foster to Reopen Monday, February 15 at 8 a.m.
