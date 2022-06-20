Five Lake Mills High School FFA members were recognized for achieving their WI State FFA Degree Awards at the Convention. Pictured above from left to right are: Kenzie Nielsen, Nadiah Cromey, Victoria Mulderink, Olivia Olson, and Cody Ziebell.
Four members of the Lake Mills High School FFA attended the WI State FFA Convention on Tuesday evening, June 14, to hear the Keynote Motivational Speaker Amberley Snyder. Amberley Snyder is a Barrel Racing Champion and the inspiration behind the Netflix Movie "Walk Ride Rodeo." Front row: Madalyn Nielsen, Kenzie Nielsen, and Sydney Streich. Back row: FFA Advisor Luke Wiedenfeld and Brayden Junkers.
The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA Chapter was well-represented and received several honors at the 93rd Annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention, which was held in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center on June 13-16. Twenty-two Lake Mills FFA members attended the Convention, along with Lake Mills FFA Advisor Luke Wiedenfeld.
While at the State FFA Convention, Lake Mills FFA members were recognized for individual and chapter awards, attended convention sessions, attended the agricultural college & career expo, listened to keynote speakers, and had the opportunity to learn about other FFA chapter programs and FFA opportunities for students. Over 3,400 FFA members, teachers, and guests from across Wisconsin attended the four day Convention. Keynote speakers at the State FFA Convention included 2021-2022 National FFA Officer Cortney Zimmerman & Barrel Racing Champion and Netflix Movie Walk Ride Rodeo Inspiration/Motivational Speaker Amberley Snyder.
During the State FFA Convention, the Lake Mills FFA Chapter was recognized for receiving a PRIDE (Promote, Recruit, Inspire, Develop, Educate) Award for increasing chapter membership by 10+ from the previous year. Lake Mills FFA members Beau Buchholtz and Beau Schroeder served as chapter voting delegates during the State FFA Convention. Lake Mills High School FFA members also participated in the Wisconsin FFA Day of Service Summer Essentials Drive. Lake Mills students collected 60 items that were donated to the Salvation Army of Dane County and the Goodman Community Center of Madison. Five Lake Mills High School FFA members were recognized for achieving their WI State FFA Degree Awards at the Convention. Degree recipients included: Kenzie Nielsen, Nadiah Cromey, Victoria Mulderink, Olivia Olson and Cody Ziebell.