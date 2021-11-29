Happy Cyber Monday! Not that I do any ordering online on this day, but it seems to be the only thing most radio announcers are talking about!
I pray you all had a nice Thanksgiving weekend and were able to spend it with family and friends, or maybe some of you were like our, Wayne E., who went to the North Woods with family in hopes of bagging the 30 pointer! Wayne was blessed to be going with his grandson-in-law. This is an annual trip, and he was so happy to be going. He reports that his partner got a deer, but he didn't. Well, maybe next year. Unfortunately, the people that hunted by our place didn't see much at all for deer, and so they left empty handed too. Better luck next year.
Recently, about 20 of our residents gathered together in our underground garage to learn about the K9 program that the City of Lake Mills Police Department has. The dog, Officer Truman, was accompanied by his handler and trainer, Lake Mills Police Officer Adams and Lieutenant Cedarwall. Officer Adams had Truman demonstrate how he finds hidden drugs and also how he bites the "bad guys" on command. Lieutenant Cedarwall then went on to explain what heroin looks like, and how humans can't smell it, but the smell is detectable by dogs. We would like to thank the officers and Truman for that very enlightening and informative demonstration.
Marilyn L. recently enjoyed lunch in Jefferson at Heron’s Landing with relatives from Waukesha and Bay View. Joyce K. recently spent some time in Texas for her granddaughter’s wedding. Recently, Ann had a contest where the residents were to write about an act of kindness that was demonstrated to them, or one that they demonstrated to someone else. Ann chose Sue D. as the winner of a $25 gift card to the Lake Mills Market. Congratulations Sue! Ann's recent contest is a Creative Writing contest using the letters of the word "THANKSGIVING".
Trinity Pines has been selected as one of the Chamber of Commerce Winter Wonderland Contestants this year. Please visit us at 326 W. Pine Street, to view our beautiful grounds and see our decorations!
Our November birthdays were: Mae B., Joyce M., Hank L., Ellen C., and Lorraine L.,
With Thanksgiving having just passed, I leave you with this thought from Charmaine J. Forde: "Don't wait until the fourth Thursday in November to sit with family and friends to give thanks. Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!"