My family moved to Lake Mills when I was in fifth grade. I thought we had moved to a really big town and was mesmerized with everything about the change. We had lived on a farm quite removed from anything except family and I attended a one-room school where I was one of three in my class. It was an idyllic childhood removed from today’s norm. When I was teaching and shared this with my first-grade students, they pictured “Little House on the Prairie” and I had to tell them I was not quite that old!
Even with this background I was not prepared for the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, it has been many years since my childhood, and my normal day-to-day activities now include several community activities including Club 55 Senior Center where I am able to enjoy the company of many others so leisurely. The safe-at-home suggestion meant that suddenly I had to re-think how to plan my days. Getting groceries, having appointments rescheduled, avoiding others, staying home, staying busy…no problem, I thought, I can handle this.
Having no real routine and feeling cut off from the world I found myself baking and focusing on what I needed for meals. I was baking so much that I ran out of space in my basement freezers for the cookies and huge batch of chicken noodle soup that also needed room in the freezer. Of course, I had stocked up on a few things to have on hand if needed. Apparently, this is when I switched to doing laundry to keep busy. I have always liked doing laundry and find it quite therapeutic…probably the mundane routine of steps required. I think this is also about the time that I became unmotivated…freezers were full, and no more bedding to wash.
I was really not interested in doing one more game, puzzle or sewing project. I had caught up on sending out cards and making phone calls. I had finished moving the Arts Alliance totes that were stored in a friends’ storage unit to our own unit. I had finished searching for any more non-profit contacts to go out on the list for the LMACF COVID-19 Fund donation link, and I had put out a plea for more homemade facemasks needed for Fort HealthCare. These were all tasks that I had done alone…I want people and my friends back.
