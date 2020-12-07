I have found that during this time of being unable to go about our business as usual I need more time in nature. The serenity of being able to just take in that which surrounds me is so reaffirming. I walked to the lakefront early one morning last week to wait for the sunrise which would then reflect on the lake. The glow on the water is so beautiful and reassuring. As I quietly walked down the path to the lake I stopped suddenly when I saw the entire shoreline filled with geese. The only sound coming from this parade of birds was when one would rise up suddenly, flap its’ wings, and then settle back into the water. They were floating to the south and it struck me just how many there were as they just kept coming. I started counting like you do when counting jellybeans or candy corn in a jar for a contest and then estimating by chunks. My guess was at least 300 or more and I wondered if they were gathering to migrate. As the sky lightened the birds seemed to spread out a little so they were not so close together. Maybe they need comfort being together like we do.
Our contest for this week is ‘Which Lake Mills downtown business has the best holiday decorations?’ Our downtown is so beautifully lit up at night especially during the holidays. Take a drive some night or walk around to look in the windows and then vote for your favorite. Send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Dec.14, to be entered into the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks. Add a little snow and we do look like ‘Norman Rockwellville!’
For those of you that come to RLAC to use the fitness room, work out in the gym, or use the hallways to walk during Club 55 hours, remember that you can purchase a membership for RLAC during this time of shortened hours and our time off for Christmas at Club 55.
Our last bingo for 2020 will be held in the gym on Wednesday, December 16 from 1-2:30 p.m. We have been able to socially distance and still have a good time. Stop in and pick up a couple of puzzles to work on during this time spent at home. We have a lot of great puzzles and it is a great way to spend an afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.