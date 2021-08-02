It is hard to believe that it is August already! This summer has gone by quickly and I have still not been able to get in the lake. My cataract surgery directions specified no swimming for 6 weeks after surgery. I had my right eye done in mid-June and my left eye done in mid-July which pretty much takes care of the summer. I thought about taking my kayak out but decided it was just too risky, so I have enjoyed sitting at the lakefront and try to be thankful for that. Sometimes it is the little things in life that annoy us the most.
Jane has been leading the Club 55 kayak group each Friday at 9 a.m. to enjoy our beautiful Rock Lake. For the most part of the summer, they have had great weather to launch and explore. If you do not have a boat, pontoon, canoe, or kayak you are missing a view of the lake that can only be seen from the water looking at the shore. It is a whole new perspective of this community asset that we have.
Carolyn is back sharing tips for the painting group on Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. We marvel at her ability to reproduce an image so like her subject of the day. This group is open to all. If you are not a painter, it is a still a good time to bring your art/craft project to work on as you share ideas and tips. It is the camaraderie of common interests that encourages us to keep pursuing new pursuits!
My newest pursuit (if I can call it that) is learning a card game that I am finally beginning to understand. It has been described as a rummy-type of game and I have been pretty rusty at all card games, so appreciate the patience of the friends teaching me. Brain games are good for us at any age and card games are one of easiest to transport for a pick-up game wherever we are. Stop into Club 55 to try a new game or enjoy your favorite. We have a stash of board games just waiting for you and your friends.
Club 55 is located in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street. We are open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. each Monday - Thursday. Check our website at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/club55seniorcenter.cfm
Call 920-728-2176 to schedule foot care for Aug. 11.