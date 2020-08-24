The American Red Cross held a blood drive on Aug. 4 with great result. There were 78 presenting donors and collected 63 whole blood pints and 20 power red pints. 83 total pints!! 249 lives potentially saved. There also were eight first time donors.
Here are the donors who gave their time and blood: Andrew Palmer, John Wells, Mary Smith, Alan Brawders, Daniel Weber, Carolyn Heidemann, Jeffrey Danielson, Duane Strauss, Teresa Brawders, James Isely, Jo Christianson, James Rath, Paul Glasser, Carlton Kutzke, Mark Rueth, David Cummings, Linda Kutzke, Zachary Wedel, Bonnie Weber-Mosher, Janet Peitz, Brett Bailey, Jane Harvey, Daniel Ruenger, Constance Hurley, Amy Janczy, Amanda Dahlke, Keith Poser, Robert Rawski, Nina Mallory, Larry Raupp, Rosetta Metcalf, Sarah Borchert, Tim Borchert, Bonnieta Nolan, Nickholas Tippery, Jane Mueller, Steven Murphy, Cory Miller, Ann Kiser,Alanis Vanduser, Kim Dewitt, Laura Tidwell, Melicent Miller, Sarah Howells, Anne Lucas, Chelsea Zegler, Kelsey Perry, Richard Krull, Chelsea Kemmerling, Helena Janczy, Mary Bade, Lana Murphy, Eryn Opgenorth, Samantha Schuster, Richard Courtois, Tasha Likavec, Gerald Brown, David Wegner, Claire Mclaughlin, Jessica Bailey, Jane Hoeppner, Lindsey Pellmann, Dale Nemitz, Bonnie Crawford, Andrea Graham, Hannah Sievert, Daniel Sievert, Jessica Lipshetz, Robert VanDuser, Kimberly Jermain, Daniel Vincenzi, Shephen Wassmann, John Felton, Keriann Kirkeng, Brian Schmidt, Scott Lutes, Lisa lutes, and Nicole Wagner.
Mark your calendars for the next blood drive which will be held on Tuesday Oct. 6 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building in Lake Mills, from noon to 6 p.m.
