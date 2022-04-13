The Bank of Lake Mills is hosting a hygiene drive to collect items for those in need now thru Friday, April 22.
Donations of personal care and cleaning products can be dropped off at either Bank of Lake Mills location, 136 E. Madison St. in Lake Mills and 400 Bernard St. in Watertown, during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon). Items collected will be donated to Lake Mills Food Pantry and Watertown Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP). Monetary donations will be accepted as well. Checks payable to Lake Mills Food Panty or Watertown Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP). Visit bankoflakemills.com for details.
The community is encouraged to participate. Just purchase a few extra items at the store and bring them to a Bank of Lake Mills location. Below is a current list of the most needed hygiene items:
Lake Mills Food Pantry wish list:
• bathroom cleaning products
• laundry detergent
• paper towels
• toilet paper
• deodorant
• feminine hygiene products
(Does not need shampoo, bars of soaps, or baby products.)
Watertown PEP wish list:
• household cleaning products
• personal hygiene products
• shampoo
(Does not need deodorant or tooth brushes.)
“For families, good hygiene means avoiding illness and spending less on health care. For some, it can also secure a family’s social status and help individuals maintain self-confidence.” stated Ty Neupert, Bank of Lake Mills President and CEO. “Donations are important because they help provide necessary items for our community members that need it.”