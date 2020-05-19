The Lake Mills Optimist Club normally holds their Annual Junior Fisheree in conjunction with the DNR’s free fishing weekend the first weekend in June. This years fisheree has been cancelled due to the Covid -19 Virus.
Optimist Club Fisheree cancelled
Becky Weber
