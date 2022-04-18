Our Lake Mills Senior Center continues to offer special programs and information for you to participate in and learn from. April has been a busy month for us and our calendar for May looks the same.
This Wednesday, April 20 at 1p.m. we welcome Caitlin McAleavey who is the Solid Waste Specialist and Clean Sweep Coordinator for Jefferson County. She will discuss recycling, offer a Drug Take Back along with LMPD Officer Jessica Johnson as well as inform us of the Vial for Life Program. This is free and open to all and will be held in the Rock Lake Activity Center.
We continue to collect and price items for the city-wide rummage sale being held on May 6 and 7. This is a fundraiser for Club 55 and enables us to continue to provide a great place for older adults to gather. Bring your unused items to us that have been filling up your closets and drawers for the perfect way to recycle and re-use. Call 920-728-2176 with any questions. We also welcome any help sorting and pricing on Mondays starting at noon and join the crew.
Wednesday, April 27 is bingo in the RLAC gym from 1-2 p.m. May bingos are on Wednesday, the 11 and a favorite bingo held in Commons Park on May 25.
The May calendar is also filled with extra projects starting on Thursday, May 5 when Dr. Tonya Olson, LMASD District Administrator, will present an information session at Club 55 at noon about the space needs for our school district. This is a great chance to find out more about the Long Range Facilities Planning. Mark your calendar and join us to become well informed about this project for our community.
Wednesday, May 11, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Deb Scullin, R.N. will be at Club 55 for Foot Care. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15.
Thursday, May 12 at 1 p.m. we welcome Kelly Foster, the Speech-Language Pathologist from Fort HealthCare to present a Parkinson's Information Program. I think this will not only interesting but informative about the difficulties for folks dealing with Parkinson's.