It has happened in just a short week! Our tulips have opened, and man are they beautiful! I know one isn't supposed to get so excited about flowers, but around our place, we do!
Now, I just need to buy my flowers and plant them in the many pots I have and hang them on my many shepherds’ hooks to enjoy for the season. That is probably one of the things I have inherited from my parents, flowers everywhere, and LOTS of them!
When you I go driving, I look around to see different flowers I might want to incorporate into my little flower garden or put in containers. Now that the weather is nice, I can transport my Peace Plant? (I think that’s what it is called) back to the outdoors. It seems to thrive better there than in the house. The ladies, here at the Pines, sure have these flower gardens looking great. It's so nice to see all their hard work in bloom.
Saturday, the residents had their monthly council meeting. Like I said last time, of the two rooms we had available, both will be occupied at the start of summer. Activities have begun, and Carl asked the residents if there was any interest in an outside trip to like Old World Wisconsin.
Monday, Loretta G., Joyce K., Doris S., Ron K., and I tried our luck at Sheepshead. It was a fun afternoon and unreal how fast the time went. Thursday morning the Club 90 members got together and shared their memories of their moms, with some even bringing pictures of their moms. I have said it before and I will say it again, I learn so much from these people when we get together. I sure enjoy talking to them. I read once that it was too bad that we didn't write down all the stories our grandparents told us. Boy would have had an interesting history book!
Walt. H. has gone to Florida for a couple of weeks. He is getting together with family and they will be doing an early celebration of his 95th birthday! How wonderful is that? Charlene C. had her bridge club here on Wednesday afternoon. Also, I do believe the residents were in the Sunroom playing euchre.
Ron N. has donated a new flag for our flagpole, which Carl has put up. Ron told me his sister had it hanging over the capital for his 80th birthday, and then sent it to him, very Awesome!
Well, I think that pretty much covers this week, "Just think, you're here not by chance, but by God's choosing to fulfill His special purpose for this generation.