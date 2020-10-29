For over 35 holiday seasons, the response from individuals, organizations, clubs and businesses has made the Fort HealthCare Partners Love Lights Tree project a successful annual event, exemplifying the spirit of giving.
The Love Light Tree was started in 1985. It is heart-felt way to acknowledge loved ones who are still living or those that have passed away. By charging a small fee of $2.00 per light, the Love Light Tree has been raising money to purchase new equipment, education, and services for Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
A Love Light is a perfect gift, giving you the opportunity to tell someone that they are special while still helping others in your community as well. A donation of $2 or more will add a light to one of the trees on the Fort Memorial Hospital grounds during the holiday season, either as a gift to honor someone (colored light), or as a memorial (white light) for someone you care for. Special pledge cards are available upon request so you may notify a person (or a family) that you have purchased a light in their honor. A donation of $25 or more will designate you as a Love Light Tree sponsor.
If mailing in a donation, order forms and instructions are available for download on the campaign’s website. Online donations are also encouraged, and those can also be made at FortHealthCare.com/Lovelights. A $5 minimum is required for online do-nations, which is automatically for two names. For online purchases, Honor Cards can be emailed to families to show you’ve made a gift in their honor. To ensure you are properly recognized in this year’s sponsor and donor listings that are published in late December, Fort HealthCare Partners must receive your donation by Dec. 14.
Kari Behling, Fort HealthCare Volunteer Services Manager states, “As we near the end of 2020, we can’t help but reflect on the many different challenges that our world, our country, and our local community has faced. Even in the midst of challenging times, there have been countless stories of positivity that have emerged. And during the approaching season of thanks and giving, we celebrate those happy stories, as they re-mind us of how good it feels serve others each and every day.”
Funds raised during the 2020 Love Lights campaign will be used to help subsidize the cost of the CareLine service for those who cannot afford it. CareLine is a medical personal emergency response system allowing subscribers to get emergency help 24/7 at the press of a button. The system gives peace of mind to both the subscriber and their family. Additionally, funds will be used to support several healthcare scholarships for students and healthcare professionals in the area.
Behling notes, “We would like to raise funds for our CareLine Program, because there are people in our community who have chronic health conditions who cannot afford this life saving equipment and service. This money will allow the Partners CareLine Program to provide FREE or reduced rates for qualifying clients to receive the service. CareLine allows individuals to remain in their homes and avoid losing their in-dependence.”
Behling adds, “Continuing to provide these two important services to members of our community is critical for maintaining our commitment to bettering the lives of our friends and neighbors. To keep these commitments a reality for the families that de-pend on them, we need your help. Your contribution to these very worthwhile projects will be greatly appreciated by not only the Partners, but also by the many local people who will benefit.”
Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Love Lights tree lighting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on the Sherman Avenue lawn in front of Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson. Due to social distancing measures that must remain in place, attendance to visitors is limited to those that can watch the ceremony from their cars, listen to it live on WFAW-AM radio, or watch it via Facebook LIVE from any location.
Reflecting on 35 Years of Generosity and Caring
The Partners have sponsored a Scholarship program every year since 1953. Each year in the 1950s through the 1970s, two or three $500 scholarships were awarded to students going into the nursing field. Today, Partners gives $10,000 in scholarship awards to students who are pursuing or advancing their career in most any health care field.
With the ever-growing concern for older people living alone, the Partners started an-other service to help. In 1984, the CareLine Medical Alarm Service was started (formerly called LifeLine). At the one-year anniversary of this program, they had 23 sub-scribers using the service. Over the years, the equipment has gotten smaller, and now provides advanced technology such as GPS and fall detection. The program has also gotten bigger, now serving approximately 250 people that have the CareLine system.
As members of the Fort HealthCare Partners organization, Fort Memorial Hospital volunteers are an invaluable resource to the community and a vital part of any healthcare organization. Several important roles fulfilled by volunteers add a tremendous amount of value to Fort HealthCare’s services and directly influence positive patient and guest experiences. Call 920-568-5276 or toll free at 1-800-421-4677 ext. 5276, or vis-it FortHealthCare.com/Volunteer to learn more. More information and donations for Love Lights can be viewed at www.FortHealthCare.com/LoveLights.
