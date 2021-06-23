Summer is here and so is another book club! In July, the Dementia Care Specialists of Jefferson and La Crosse counties will be sharing the book “Creating Moments of Joy,” by Jolene Brackey. Meet other caregivers during a discussion about compassionate dementia caregiving and how to find joy in the everyday moments.
This book club will be virtual, but encourages people to get outside in the sun or shade (weather permitting) while they meet. Grab a cool beverage, book and a friend or family member to join. Mondays 1-2 p.m. July 12 through Aug.16.
Call 608-785-5700 to register or e-mail kflock@lacrossecounty.org by July 6. Need help finding a book. Let them know when registering.