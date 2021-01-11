The Lake Mills Optimists and Junior Optimists will host their annual skate party on Saturday, Feb. 6, in conjunction with the Knickerbocker Ice Festival. The hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to promote social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged and the number of individuals on the ice will be monitored. Challenge prizes and light refreshments for children will be available.
Annual skate party to be held Feb. 6
