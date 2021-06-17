The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health have again partnered to bring fans a series of Back to Football events to kick off the Packers’ 2021 Training Camp.
While the schedule for Packers Training Camp is still being finalized, fans can mark their calendars for the 12th annual ‘5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field,’ set for Saturday, July 24, at 8 a.m.
The computer-timed run is highlighted by a neighborhood route that ultimately takes participants into Lambeau Field and around the famed gridiron. The event has a special finish line – the Packers’ ‘G’ painted on turf located in the parking lot.
All participants will receive a Packers 5K Run T-shirt, a bib number and timing chip. The first 2,500 to register will also receive a logoed bag. In addition, photos will be taken on the course and will be available at no cost on the Packers 5K Run website.
Packers-themed awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group. An awards ceremony will take place following the conclusion of the race.
Registration, which is $30 for adults and $20 for children (age 12 and younger), is now available online at packers.com/fans/packers-5k. Early registration is encouraged. After July 12, registration fees will increase to $35 and $25, respectively.
The Packers are partnering with local charities to raise money through the 5K event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Center of Green Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Preble High School Music/Athletics.
Back to Football also includes the Packers 1K Kids Run presented by Polaris. Kids 10 years old and younger will have the opportunity to run a Lambeau Lap on Friday, July 23, at 6 p.m. Registration for the Kids Run is $10 and all participants will receive a Packers 1K Run t-shirt. The first 1,000 registered will receive a logoed bag. Registration is available at packers.com/fans/packers-5k.
Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, will begin the last week of July, with dates and times to be announced soon. The organization expects fans to be permitted to attend practices, but some elements of the traditional Training Camp experience may be different than in previous years due to possible changes in protocols established by the NFL and NFL Players Association. As Training Camp approaches, more information will be shared so fans know what to expect before they come to practice.
Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health is set for Saturday, Aug. 7. More information about Family Night, including the on-sale date for tickets and details about accompanying festivities, will be announced as soon as it is finalized.