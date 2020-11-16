Hoping you are all finding ways to pass the time now that we are indoors more. One of the ways that has become very popular is the rediscovery of doing puzzles. One of our Club 55 attendees has been bringing in her already completed puzzles and taking home new ones from our stash. We have decided to put ours out for you to come and check out and take a couple for you or your family to work on. We also welcome receiving some of your completed ones for others to enjoy. Thanks to Marilyn at Trinity Pines, the L.D. Fargo Library, and others for donating their already enjoyed ones. They have been getting good ‘mileage’. Our Puzzle Exchange starts next week, Monday, Nov. 23 during the hours 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday hours are from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop in and browse.
Our contest this week is “What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?” Think about what you really look forward to eating that reminds you of this holiday. This is sometimes the only holiday that I make mince pie during the year. My son-in-law and I are the only ones that like it…it must be too adventuresome for the rest of the family. Send your reply to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Nov. 23, to be entered into the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks.
We were not able to honor our veterans with our usual breakfast this year because of COVID-19. With the help of Coffee Van Go and the Lake Mills Market we were able to provide a time to stop in for free coffee and cookies to show our thanks for their service. Lisa at Coffee Van Go told us that she thinks that she enjoyed the stories and visits as much as the veterans. Hopefully 2021 will be a better year for planning our usual events.
Good news for those of you that enjoy coming to exercise with Diane. She will be with us both Tuesday and Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. She has been leading exercise for older adults for over 30 years and endorses doing what our body is able to do. This is movement for all abilities…if you try it once you’ll be hooked!
Line dancing is also a fun way to get your exercise and is offered on Mondays at 10am for beginners and 11 a.m. for advanced. Walking indoors at RLAC and using the exercise equipment is free during 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for seniors if you sign into Club 55.
