I don’t remember if I ever really thought about collecting 4-leaf clovers but have always found them. As a child I wanted to be an archaeologist when I grew up which has nothing to do with searching for 4-leaf clovers but I was fascinated with the whole idea of discovering the unknown. I remember finding a man’s ring in the grass outside the local post office when we went into town from the farm. Going to town was an adventure to begin with and when we could not find the owner of the ring, I gave it to my Dad, which I thought was a big deal. Sometimes it is the little things that stick in our minds as children, because they are big events to us. I passed that ring on to my son when my Dad died.
As the two youngest kids in the family it was my brother and I that were sent to get the cows in for milking. It was an easy job because the cows knew the routine but just waited for someone to get them heading to the barn. I would be barefoot and looking for clover when we were in the pasture. It was pure heaven to be wandering in clover when you knew there were special ones just waiting to be found.
Four-leaf clovers are said to bring good luck according to the tradition. SpaceX, the space exploration company, has a 4-leaf clover embroidered on their flight patch for each space mission. Anyone belonging to a 4-H Club knows the symbol with a white H stamped on each leaf, and there are so many more uses.
I loved taking my entire class out to the playground each spring to search for 4-leaf clovers. We would all be on our hands and knees and there was always at least one that hopefully got hooked on a lifetime of searching. I have clovers pressed in many books that I have forgotten about. I tape them inside cards that I send to grandchildren or get-well cards and have passed the tradition onto the next generation. I also have 4-leaf earrings made for me by a friend.
The most memorable find was a huge 4-leaf that I found at our family farm here in Lake Mills. I used clear packing tape to adhere it to a note card and gave it to my brother who was battling cancer. I remember him taking it along to the Cancer Center in Zion and tacking it to the bulletin board in the room as a symbol of hope the week we were there. I search the same area at the farm each year to find another the size of the one that was buried with him, but have not found another…
