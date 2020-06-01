Bank of Lake Mills, Watertown and Lake Mills locations have donated $20,000 through their partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s COVID-19 Relief Program.
The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation COVID-19 Recovery Fund and the Watertown Rotary Club each received $10,000 from the Bank of Lake Mills.
The donated funds will be used to support local organizations that have a defined role in short-term and long-term recovery efforts by providing critical services including things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional care, economic and rental assistance, education, healthcare, and more to individuals and families impacted by the pandemic.
“We are committed to supporting our customers and our communities now more than ever,” stated Ty Neupert, Bank of Lake Mills President/CEO. “When we learned about the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s COVID-19 Relief Program, we immediately applied and are thrilled to be able to have these funds to help the communities that we serve. There has never been a more critical time to support one another or lend a charitable hand to our communities. We hope that these funds will assist many of those in need.”
