The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting the 8th annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
Since 2014 thousands of human participants and their canine companions have taken part in this race, providing our community with a healthy and fun event that gets bigger and better every year. Since its’ inception, over $195,000.00 has been raised that directly benefits the animals that the Humane Society cares for.
There is still of time to sign up. Go to furryfriends5k.org/register to register on-line up to the start of the race. Registrations will also be available in person at packet pick up on Friday, May 21 and at the Fair Park from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. the morning of May 22. All those who register will receive an official FF5K medal along with a race bag filled with goodies from many generous sponsors. T-shirts are not guaranteed this close to the event, but since there are lots of extras ordered; chances are good that everyone who registers will get an official Furry Friends 5K t-shirt!
Early pick up for race bags and t-shirts will take place at the shelter on Friday, May 21 from 3-6 p.m. All those who have registered are encouraged to pick up race bags and t-shirts then. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
