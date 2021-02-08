The Lake Mills School District will hold 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten registration Tuesday, March 9 or Thursday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Lake Mills Elementary School, 155 E. Pine St., for children turning 4 or 5 years old before Sept. 1 or those who are new to the district, including those who will enroll in 5-year-old kindergarten. Parents of children already enrolled in the 4K program will not need to attend.

Due to COVID-19, 10 minute time slots are being scheduled. To schedule a time email danielle.seib@lakemills.k12.wi.us or call 920-648-2338. An enrollment packet will be mailed about one week before the scheduled time slot. 

Four-year-old kindergarten in Lake Mills is offered at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church and at Lake Mills Elementary School. The 4K program is half days Monday-Thursday, mornings from 7:55-11:10 a.m. or afternoons from 11:55 a.m.-3:10 p.m. There is no school Friday. The 5-year-old kindergarten program is located at Lake Mills Elementary School and is a full day Monday-Friday.

Parents are asked to bring the completed registration packet, birth certificate, proof of residency such as a utility bill, lease or mortgage and an immunization record if child received vaccinations outside Wisconsin. Those with enrollment paperwork questions should email Roseanne.punzel@lakemills.k12.wi.us or call 920-648-2215 ext. 222.

Due to the pandemic children will not participate at this time. 

