As I realized how close we are to Easter I was thinking of my earliest memories as a child. I am terrible at remembering or connecting years to events unless there is something to connect it to like my age. Even then, as a ‘middle child’ I went along with whatever was happening in my family and kind of muddled through
A very special memory is shopping on Maxwell Street in Chicago with my parents and siblings. It must have been late 1940s and a time that today’s kids could never imagine. We lived on a farm in Racine County and a trip to the grocery store was a big event, especially if my dad went along. So, it makes sense that this trip to Chicago would impress me.
What I remember most is that my older sisters and I each got a special fuzzy kind of knee length jacket for Easter, each one in a different color (pink, blue, and white). I honestly do not remember what color mine was, probably because as my sisters outgrew theirs, they were handed down to me, and I ended up wearing each color.
We stopped at the cookie factory in Zion on our way home and bought a large box of cookies that must have been seconds. I loved the windmill cookies and was impressed with store-bought cookies as we only had homemade! A very different childhood from todays.
We are looking forward to next Wednesday, April 20 when Caitlin McAleavey, Jefferson County Specialist, will be at Club 55 at 12:30 p.m. to explain the recycling process and those items that can be recycled and to answer your questions.
Along with that there will also be a Drug Take Back for unused medications. Lake Mills Officer Jessica Johnson will also explain the Vials for Life that are so vital should you have an emergency medical event.
You may also pick up one of the colorful brochures that Jane makes each month with all the events and news in our room at RLAC.
Thanks to those who have donated items to our Club 55 city wide rummage sale being held on May 6 and 7. We are still accepting items as you do your spring cleaning and can be dropped off at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street, or at the Recreation Department Office, 322 North Main Street. Call 920-728-2176 with questions.