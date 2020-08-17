Each week as I start my newsletter I want to include so many little details that have happened in the past week or are planned to come. (So no, I will not bore you with the fact that I am polka-dotted with my first case of poison ivy!) I think so many of us are starved for socialization and interaction with friends. September is Senior Center Month and I was thinking of activities that would be nice to have.
One of the topics that comes up when we discuss older adults is malnutrition. It seems that should not be a problem for us here in our cozy community. Research nationwide shows that lack of proper food has serious health consequences. For those of us who are older it sometimes seems easier to just grab something quick to stop the hunger. Good nutrition should be a life-long habit, and sometimes we need to ask ourselves if we are guilty. Bia Foods has been delivering lunch to the residents of Trinity Pines on Wednesdays during this pandemic when the folks there cannot gather in the dining room. It is a treat to receive a nutritious meal that they did not have to prepare and probably would not have bothered to make just for themselves. Those of us who prepared family meals take the easy way out when it comes to our self…don’t let this be you.
I saw a fun picture of the “Gift of the Lake’ sculpture that the Arts Alliance created for Ford Alley next to the Sentry parking lot. The sculpture represents how the lake has been such a gift to our community and the woman has outstretched hands in offering. Someone has placed a painted rock in her hands, and I wondered if it was someone who participated in our rock contest?
Our contest for this week follows the birthday theme from last week. ‘What is your favorite birthday cake and the recipe if you have it?’ Submit your entry by midnight, Aug. 24, to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered in the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks.
The winner of the Family Photo Contest is Judy Cubberly, and Mike Foster is the winner of the Joke Contest. They each received $5 Chamber Bucks.
Activities still happening are Biking/Mondays at 9 a.m., Exercise with Diane in the park, Thursdays at 10 a.m., then Conversation 10:30 a.m. in the park, Kayaking on Fridays at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.