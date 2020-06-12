Denzin earns Eagle Scout

Sam Denzin of Lake Mills BSA troop 148 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Sam, the son of Beth and Mike Denzin of Lake Mills, achieved the Scouts BSA top rank of after joining in 2008 as a first grader. Sam has held many leadership positions within the troop and applied that leadership to his final project in refurbishing the flower beds at the Lake Mills Moravian church.
" My favorite experience was last summer when our high adventure group went to Yellowstone National Park to sight see and backpack at 7500 ft. in the Montana and Wyoming back country.
As a Boy Scout I have done a lot of community service but my favorite way to volunteer has been through mission trips with my church (the Moravian Church). I have been on two mission trips, both to clean and repair houses damaged in hurricanes in Mississippi and Texas, where I learned to re-shingle a damaged roof and drywall houses damaged by floods."
Sam was chosen as a primary delegate to participate at badger Boys State, where he took part in simulating government at the state, county, and local levels. This fall he was chosen to represent Lake Mills High School as a Student Rotarian. In his four years of high school he has participated in solo and ensemble and have received seven "first” rankings at state. This year after earning four first rankings at Solo and Ensemble, the state level performances were cancelled.
Sam joins his brother Nathan Denzin as an Eagle Scout, who earned the rank in 2017 by building the dugout benches currently at the Campus field baseball diamond.
Sam will be attending UW Madison in the fall to study engineering.
