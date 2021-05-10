Thank you to all who made the Club 55’s first rummage sale a success. Thanks to those who donated, sorted, priced, set up, cleaned up and shopped to help us reach our goal to match the $500 Grant from Catholic Financial Life. We are happy to report that with the matching grant we made just over $2,000 for our senior center. I regret not getting a picture of the donations as they overwhelmed our room and was so telling of the generosity of those who took time to bring their donations to RLAC. Yes, it takes a village.
So glad to see that many of the events that we took for granted, until COVID-19 are cautiously starting. Our Lake Mills Town and Country Days are scheduled for June 24, 25, 26, and 27 with the parade on Saturday, June 26. This has been a long-time tradition and it will be nice to have it return. The Art Festival will return on Saturday, July 17. The Fall Festival is scheduled for Commons Park on Sunday, October 3. A new event this year is a Summer Send-Off/Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills Art Walk on Saturday, Aug. 28. Watch for more news about these events and more in the Leader newspaper.
Club 55 is looking for ideas for activities that you might be interested in. Last year we started a weekly bicycle ride for folks interested, as well as a kayak ‘cruise’ on the lake. We know that there are those of you that might like to participate in a book club, chess, sheepshead or bridge card group. Maybe your thing is just to meet other like-minded garden enthusiasts. Let us know so we can help find others to help grow our senior center. We know that most ages 55ish are still working so may need alternative hours. The Fit-Over-Fifty exercise group started for just that reason. It is offered at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for those interested. Call Club 55, 920-728-2176, with your ideas.
We offered to extend our hours when we see that folks are ready to come back for group activities. Exercise with Diane meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. We wear masks and stay socially distanced and will meet outside when the weather cooperates. Our next bingo is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 1-2:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Trinity Pines.
