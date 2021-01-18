To reward budding outdoor writers and photographers, the Outdoor Writers Association of America announced the opening of the 2021 Norm Strung Youth Writing Awards as well as the inaugural OWAA Student Photo Contest! Prizes are awarded to winners in grades 11–12 and college students, with first-place winners receiving $200, second-place receiving $100, and third-place receiving $50. Those who place will also receive an OWAA student membership valued at $25 as well as inclusion in a press release announcing the winners.
Entering the contests is easy. Any outdoor-themed written or photographic work created during 2020 can be submitted beginning now through March 1, 2021, at owaa.org/contests/. Complete rules of the contests are also available at that site.
Winners of the North Strung Youth Writing Awards will be given additional consideration when applying for OWAA’s Bodie McDowell Scholarship and are highly encouraged to do so.
“We’re passionate about encouraging the next generation of outdoor media professionals,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “And we’re even more excited this year to be able to reach out to young photographers in addition to writers. We cannot wait to see their work.”
About OWAA:
Outdoor Writers Association of America is an international nonprofit organization that represents a diverse group of professional communicators dedicated to sharing the outdoor experience. The OWAA seeks to improve the professional skills of its members and encourages public enjoyment and conservation of natural resources. Find out more about the Outdoor Writers Association of America on https://owaa.org.
