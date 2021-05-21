The Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers (WAFLT) confers annually student awards based on teacher recommendation that is sent to a selection committee.
The WAFLT Honors in Language Study Award is awarded to students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in and commitment to their school’s language programs and are the top student in the most advanced language course offered in the school.
Nominated by Ellen Onsrud, French Teacher at Lake Mills High School, Kurtis Nelson earned the award in French and Madeline Patton earned the award in Spanish. The award recognizes the years of effort they have poured into their studies and into creating an atmosphere which supports multilingual proficiency and global awareness which will last a lifetime.