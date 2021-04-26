Thanks to all of you that decided to clean closets and cupboards and send your no longer needed or used items our way to add to our rummage sale. We have gotten some really nice things that will help our sales.
The Sweet Shoppe and Gifts has been using the RLAC Kitchen to make their products. They will be set up in conjunction with our rummage sale and have offered to donate $2 of each sale to Club 55. There will be chocolate rose arrangements and decorated fudge for sale as well as some metal spinner yard art which will donate $5 from each sale. Make sure to add us to your list of stops for rummaging! Call 920-728-2176 with questions.
Our next Foot Care will be on Wednesday, May 12, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Sign up now to save your spot by calling Club 55 at 920-728-2176. Please bring your own towel, $15, and wear a mask.
Bingo continues to be a popular activity at RLAC. Our dates coming up are Wednesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 19. Trinity Pines will sponsor our second bingo for May. Many thanks to Ned Werner for making a platform for our chair/tables rack that we use each time we set up for bingo (or any other event). The rack was just wide enough to set the tables on but they tended to slide off when being moved. He made a second sturdy one as the first one was damaged. Thanks also to Ellen Mitchell for donating six cases of bottled water for use at bingo and exercise class. We are so thankful for folks that also donate bingo prizes, and pitch in to help set up or take down the tables and chairs.
Good news for all of you that have been waiting for Canasta, Euchre, Dominoes, and other board games to resume as well as the Knit-Wits, puzzles, and other activities. Club 55 will extend our hours starting on Monday, May 10 for those of you that are comfortable returning. We will continue to be vigilant about monitoring any updates from the health department and encourage handwashing and sanitary efforts. Stay tuned!
Remember that we are offering pick up for large rummage sale items on Thursday, April 29. We have the truck if you need things hauled. Call 920-918-2176 to arrange for pick up. We are still looking for volunteers to help sort, price, and work the days of the sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.