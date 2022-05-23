The Aging and Resource Center of Jefferson County (ADRC) has a new service you may not be aware of. They are offering a weekly shopping service with trips on Thursdays for Lake Mills residents.
The pickup with their bus will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until all clients are picked up. There will be four stops, the first three will be 30 minutes each and the last stop will be 75 minutes in length for grocery shopping. Right now the schedule is Dollar General-30 minutes, Kwik Trip-30 minutes, to be determined-30 minutes, and Walmart-75 minutes. This schedule will be varied by popular demand.
Space is reserved for people 60 years and older and adults with disabilities. However, people of any age may ride if space allows. Cost is $3 for the round trip, seats are limited and by reservation only. Please call at least two business days in advance to reserve your spot.
Reservations required, call 920-675-4049. Passengers will be picked up at prearranged group locations, but exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis to meet the needs of some passengers.
Those of you that missed the Recycling 101 presentation at Club 55 by Caitlin McAleavey, the Solid Waste Specialist and Clean Sweep Coordinator for Jefferson County, have another chance to hear her on Wednesday, June 1, 6 p.m. at the L D Fargo Public Library.
Recycling has changed so much that those of us that relied on the triangle number to decide whether it was recyclable or not discovered that we were doing most of it wrong. Much of the newer technology that is used can accommodate much more than we realized. Come and be aware how we can help moving into the future for our planet.
The library will also be the place to be on Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. to hear a presentation from the International Crane Foundation (ICF). Stephanie Schmidt of the ICF will talk about the history of Wisconsin cranes, the Whooping Crane reintroduction effort, and how to safeguard the future of cranes in Wisconsin. Free and open to the public.
Club 55 Senior Center will be closed on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day. Plan to attend the Memorial Day Service held in Commons Park at 10 a.m. Many thanks to the Lake Mills City Band, Post #67 and Legion Auxiliary of the Lake Mills American Legion, scout troops, and others that make this a memorable Norman Rockwell setting each year.