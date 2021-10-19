Rotary has completed a highway cleanup on Hwy 89 between Hwy G and Rock Lake Rd. The Club “adopted” this section of Hwy 89 this spring and has gone out on four occasions over the summer to pick up garbage.
The Rotarians also paid for the south side city entry sign to be refurbished and is currently working to get the sign lighted at night.
Rotarians take a lot of pride in living and/or working in Lake Mills and want the community recognized when people come home or pass through.
Rotarians also service the Lake Mills community by staffing the concession stand at Rotary Park for Saturday morning soccer matches and in the spring evenings for softball. We service hundreds of families.
“We have coffee and doughnuts for the parents, hot chocolate, water, Gatorade, soda, popcorn, ice cream treats, chips and candy for the kids.” said Rotarian Mick Selck.
It takes four people to staff the stand and keep all the hot food prepared. This year the Rotary Club collaborated with the Lake Mills High School Interact Club to keep the stand manned. The Interact Club is a high school version of Rotary and this year hit an amazing record of 95 members!
“Service to the community starts at a young age here in Lake Mills, and we could not be more proud of our youth and the future leaders in our community,” said Selck.
For those who play pickle ball the Rotary Park pickle ball court is always an option. Rotary also sponsored batting cages at both Wallace Park and Rotary Park for all the up and coming Ryan Braun’s of the Lake Mills area.
The Rotary “Pyramid City Run” was held last weekend at Korth Park and raised about $5,000 for the Rock River Free Clinic.
The clinic helps family who cannot afford medical or dental treatment, or slip through the cracks of insurance for various reasons.
Rotary also works on international projects.
“We are also currently working on a project with partners in Goregaon, India to get a sustainable water source for a small village there.”
Thanks to Rotary International Polio has almost be completely eradicated from the face of the earth. Rotary members make a difference, and other likeminded community members can be part of it. Two new areas of concern Rotary International is looking to work on is the environment and human trafficking.
Rotary’s biggest project that is still in the works is a handicapped accessible playground at Bartels Beach that is scheduled to be installed in the Spring of 2022.
The Rotary Club has had many great partners in the fundraising efforts for this project.
Those who are interested in checking out Rotary can attend one of the club’s day meetings at noon on Tuesdays at Pyramid Event Venue. A hot lunch is provided by Bia with salad options available.
For Rotarians and guest who prefer an evening schedule Rotary has night meeting the first and third Wednesday of the month at rotating venues. Check out the website at https://lakemillsrotaryclub.com/ For any questions please email: lakemillsrotaryclub@gmail.com
At Rotary, the motto is “Service Above Self.”
Our four main tenants (and one unofficial tenant) are:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build good will and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
(Is it fun?)
Join Rotary and be part of a worldwide organization that encompasses over 1.2 million people in every country on the planet doing good for the benefit of our community and communities around the world.