Don Grunewald, 1st Commander for Legion Post 67 in Lake Mills, was voted to receive the Jefferson County Legion Award for 2021. Grunewald was recognized for organizing visits to Lake Mills senior care centers to talk with veterans.
“They are so happy to see us and enjoy their visits,” Grunewald said, adding the veterans have many great stories to share about their time in the service.
The veteran has worked with the care centers to continue to arrange visits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the local Legion members who visit the care centers with Grunewald are Ronald Zambriski, Tom Pastorius, Wayne Moehrke, and Larry Sauer.
In addition to the care center visits, Grunewald is working toward the goal of having all Lake Mills Legion members emailed information about the happenings throughout the year.