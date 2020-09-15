Trinity Lutheran Church youth will be holding a Brat Sale Saturday, Sept. 25 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot 346 W. Pine St. There will be a drive-thru style service with limited contact, hot dogs or brats, chips, dessert and water.
Free-will donations will go towards support of the Trinity Youth programs.
