St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish congratulates nineteen First Communicants! Due to the Covid 19 Virus and Social Distancing, the celebration had been delayed for three months. For social distancing concerns the celebration was held over three weeks time.
First Communion celebrated
Becky Weber
- New Sun Prairie Chase Bank branch now open (1)
