Trilingual Scholar Awards

The Lake Mills High School World Language Department offers high achieving World Language students, with a GPA of 3.0 or higher in World Language coursework, the Trilingual Scholar Award.
There are two pathways to eligibility: Completion of four years of English, four years of a second World Language and two years of a third World Language.
Or completion of four years of English, two years of a second World Language and speak a language other than English at home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.