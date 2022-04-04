Amy Spangler (center) representing Modern Woodmen of America, donated a box of games to Club 55 Senior Center. Modern Woodmen of America wanted to give back to their communities and felt that donating games to a Senior Center would provide activities that may help brain health. It coordinated so perfectly with the Fort HealthCare class of Boost your Brain & Memory. Shown above is Carol Burrows, Amy Spangler and Jane Riedl.
The saying that it is the ‘little things in life’ that bring us such pleasure and fulfillment certainly proved true last week at Club 55 Senior Center. A couple of months ago we received a call from Amy, representing Modern Woodmen of America, saying that they were hoping to donate some games to our Senior Center.
Their organization wanted to give back to their communities and felt that donating games to a Senior Center would provide activities that may help brain health. It coordinated so perfectly with our Fort HealthCare class of Boost your Brain & Memory. Amy delivered a box of games last week and we were amazed at the amount and variety of what they had chosen for us.
I realized that another part of this for me is the understanding that Lake Mills has a Senior Center where residents can gather like other communities in our area. It was in 2016 that the Lake Mills City Council took action to explore a facility for use as a gathering space for older adults.
An Ad Hoc Committee was formed and prioritized a multi-use facility for multi-generations as their focus. We have come a long way toward our goal and when we were recognized as an established Center, I admit it made me a bit emotional. Yup, it’s the little steps toward our goal that fill our days with sunshine!
As I was in the process of writing this newsletter I received another day-brightener that involves our Club 55 Rummage Sale being held on May 6 and 7. Some of you were the lucky recipients of the beautiful wreaths that Lenore donated to Club 55 when we were still at the Church.
She has been busy making more and is donating them for sale with all profits to benefit the Senior Center. Make sure you stop in to see them. You may drop off all your donations for the rummage sale at RLAC or at the Rec Dept. office which is now located at 322 North Main Street.