Pastor Larry and the Church Council worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of everyone for our outdoor and indoor services. “He stated “our primary concerns have to be the health and safety of our members and the community at large.” He went on to say that we need to understand that there may be fewer people comfortable at our indoor service than were comfortable attending our outdoor service.
The attendance for our first indoor service was larger than expected and everyone followed social distancing and wore masks. When our last service was held prior to the Federal and State “Stay at Home Orders”, the members used social distancing and enjoyed using the “elbow bump” rather than a handshake.
One of the most challenging changes moving indoors was not being able to sing. First Congregational has a small but mighty choir, and church members love to sing, and it is missed. State and County guidelines specifically warn against congregational singing as the physical act of drawing breath and singing project breath “droplets” through most masks and this is not safe.
Pastor Larry stated, “we had a safe and successful first service and we are blessed with a membership that genuinely cares for the safety and well being of others.”
“In our Sanctuary or Parking lot, worship services are at the heart of our Christian Faith”, the Pastor commented, “God is in our midst wherever believers are gathered in Jesus’ Name.”
Service time at the First congregational UCC church is 10 a.m. Sunday. “No Matter where you are on life’s Journey, you are welcome here.”
