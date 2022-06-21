Waterloo, WI - Farmers & Merchants State Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members for their Board of Directors. Bringing the number of board members to nine.
New board members Kathy Forest and Adriane Stuebs bring with them deep experience and vast set of skills to enhance Farmers & Merchants State Bank’s mission to enrich customer’s financial life with full-service products and legendary customer service.
Forest has over 24 years of experience with Harms Insurance Group as their Benefits Account Executive. As Board President at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center, Forest has five years’ experience overseeing policies and direction and assisting with the leadership and promotion of the Colonial Club. “I look forward to my new role on the Board of Directors at Farmers & Merchants State Bank! My commitment to serving on this board in all capacities, showing leadership, and helping support this organization will be my main objective.” Said Kathy, “I’m truly honored to be a part of this team!”
Stuebs, Owner/Broker of RE/MAX Shine based in Jefferson, has been an active community member in Lake Mills for over 23 years. Being in the housing business for 20-plus years, Adriane has won multiple awards throughout her career, most recently awarded the 2021 Broker/Owner of the Year and RE/MAX Chairman Club. “I’m humbled and honored to be on the Farmers & Merchants State Bank Board of Directors,” said Stuebs, adding “Being involved in creating policy and procedures for a community bank seems like such a wonderful task. Knowing how important banking is for people on every level from saving with a first account to borrowing for a first home the bank chosen can make all the difference and any experience, knowledge and heart I can bring to that process for people will be a true honor.”
“Kathy and Adriane both have a proven track record for success in their professions,” said Board Chairman and President/CEO Of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Bill Campbell, “We believe their insights and ambitious drive will be instrumental to the present and future demands of the banking industry.”
At Farmers & Merchants State Bank, we pride ourselves on being part of the communities we serve, and we work hard to help those communities be successful. For more than 125 years, we’ve been your partner for life, and our employees will continue to be a resource for you.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members for their Board of Directors. Bringing the number of board members to nine.
New board members Kathy Forest and Adriane Stuebs bring with them deep experience and vast set of skills to enhance Farmers & Merchants State Bank’s mission to enrich customer’s financial life with full-service products and legendary customer service.
Forest has over 24 years of experience with Harms Insurance Group as their Benefits Account Executive. As Board President at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center, Forest has five years’ experience overseeing policies and direction and assisting with the leadership and promotion of the Colonial Club. “I look forward to my new role on the Board of Directors at Farmers & Merchants State Bank! My commitment to serving on this board in all capacities, showing leadership, and helping support this organization will be my main objective.” Said Kathy, “I’m truly honored to be a part of this team!”
Stuebs, Owner/Broker of RE/MAX Shine based in Jefferson, has been an active community member in Lake Mills for over 23 years. Being in the housing business for 20-plus years, Adriane has won multiple awards throughout her career, most recently awarded the 2021 Broker/Owner of the Year and RE/MAX Chairman Club. “I’m humbled and honored to be on the Farmers & Merchants State Bank Board of Directors,” said Stuebs, adding “Being involved in creating policy and procedures for a community bank seems like such a wonderful task. Knowing how important banking is for people on every level from saving with a first account to borrowing for a first home the bank chosen can make all the difference and any experience, knowledge and heart I can bring to that process for people will be a true honor.”
“Kathy and Adriane both have a proven track record for success in their professions,” said Board Chairman and President/CEO Of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Bill Campbell, “We believe their insights and ambitious drive will be instrumental to the present and future demands of the banking industry.”