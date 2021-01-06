The Dwight Foster Public Library invites you to attend a presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. with award winning author Vivian Probst.
Probst is a novelist, writer of several memoirs, linguist, and champion of language skills. She wants to inspire people to write their memoirs, especially now, during the time of Covid-19 when they may have more time to put their thoughts on paper.
“Each of us has a unique life story that shapes our future and can inspire others. I hear people say, “Someday I’ll write a memoir.” “I say do it! It can be hard, I know, to share painful memories but it can also be a healing process.” “Some writers use diaries, journals, photos or family histories to jump start writing a memoir. For me, a dream ignited my interest in writing a five-volume series starting with -Escaping Her Dungeon of Despair, based on my own experiences.” Vivian Probst.
Probst is not new to memoir writing. Three years ago she chronicled her deeply personal story about what it took to restore her marriage. The experiences were recounted in her riveting memoir, I Was a Yo-Yo Wife.
The library will broadcast Probst’s presentation on Zoom and Facebook Live. To register for the Zoom portion go to https://www.fortlibrary.org/writing-your-memoir/.
