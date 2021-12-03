This year the original Christmas tree in Lake Mills Commons Park will be lit on honor of Diann Fritsch, who died in January.
The Gums family began a tradition in 2006 when they moved to the city, and with the support of the Lake Mills Main Street Program, had the tree planted and donated for the sole purpose of bringing cherished memories to the community.
For the first few years, trees were donated, cut down, hauled to the park on a Topel’s Service Center flatbed truck, placed in a tree stand fabricated by Bob’s Metal Works and strung with lights by the Lake Mills Water and Light Department. Later, a tree was permanently planted to continue the tradition.
Each year, families enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and music as they anticipate the arrival of Santa as part of the annual Classic Christmas event. Local youth organizations would craft ornaments to be placed on the tree that evening. When Santa arrives at the park on fire truck, he would magically light the evergreen with a sprinkling of North Pole glitter.
“This was a special memory for Diann and it saddened her to see the original tree without lights when the event changed locations in the park,” said the Gums family. “She knew that people driving down Main Street and those who lived in the buildings across from that tree had mentioned the joy it gave to them. For years, Diann and her husband, Doug, put lights on this tree that had been forgotten.”
This year, the Gums family put lights on the original Christmas tree in the park in honor of Fritsch’s generous efforts to bring lights to the community.
Following the holiday season, the lights will be donated to the city’s parks department. The Gums family hopes someone in the community will reach out to the park’s director to help continue lighting the original tree for years to come.