Can you believe we are not far from having the year 2021 half over? For my own personal reasons, I am ready for it to be done and let the new one begin, and hopefully it will be better. I keep telling myself that God isn't giving me anymore than I can handle, and I can always go to Him in prayer when I begin to feel overwhelmed.
The Pines recently welcomed new resident Joyce M. in to the fold. I do believe she comes from the Dalton area. Happy to have you here, Joyce!
Our puzzle ladies are really excited about being able to be doing puzzles back out by the fireplace area. I can't even tell you how many they have done already! From what I can see, each and every one has been "busy" as I hear them say!
Several activities are also back for our residents. I have seen the signs for Two Bit Bingo and Euchre for Wednesday afternoons. Plus, Susan from RLAC is back for chair yoga on Wednesday mornings. The weather has been cooperating so they have been able to exercise outside. Also, some of the ladies have been getting together again on certain mornings for their Stretch and Strengthen chair exercises. Add to all that, our Guest Room has reopened for vaccinated guests. Lois F. was fortunate to have her daughter visit her for a couple of days all the way from Colorado. Our six residents who have the raised garden boxes out back have been watering and taking care of them. With all the love and care that they are giving their gardens, I can almost taste the fruits, veggies and herbs of their labors! And talking about gardens, the flower garden outback looks absolutely beautiful, thanks to the green thumb of Bonnie and help from her son! It looks beautiful! Thank you.
After a year off, Lake Mills will be celebrating Town and Country days again this week. I hope all have a good time either in the parade or watching it. So glad to hear it is safer to gather! Until next time, enjoy your Town & Country Days weekend, everyone!