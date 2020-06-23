I don’t know if is that another palindrome natal day is fast approaching, dealing with the pandemic, or just life in general but suddenly I might be sensing my age. I say sensing because the time warp that becomes life allows me to feel another age until I pass a mirror. I am blessed with good health and have continued to be able to feel that I can handle the day-to-day tasks as they come along. Dealing with the Covid-19 virus has erased anything near normal for most of us. There is no routine as we transition from the stay-at-home to opening up a bit wearing face masks and staying six feet apart. We decide whether we should attend something or watch virtually during this time of graduation celebrations, weddings, and other events. It is hard to see someone you have not seen for a while and not lean in to hug them. It seems that we need to rethink every part of our life.
As I was working in the yard yesterday and enjoying the sounds of the many birds flitting through my yard, I suddenly realized that I missed the sound of one of the school bands practicing or marching by. I live in close proximity to both of the high schools and even if the bands are just outside practicing the sound reaches my yard. It seemed like another part of summer had disappeared. I guess we need to think of ways to make our own music.
Thanks to all who have helped make face masks and donated their time to keep us safe. Their sewing talents have allowed us at Club 55 to supply many people with soft comfortable masks. If you see Donna Jones thank her for making 242 masks to help Lake Mills stay safe!
The winner of this week’s ‘Favorite Book’ contest and $5 Chamber Bucks is Anne Karl. Our next weeks’ contest is ‘Your Favorite Song’. Submit your favorite song title or record yourself singing it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight on Monday, June 29. The drawing winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 30.
Don’t forget to sign up for Foot Care being offered on Tuesday, July 14, at Club 55 Senior Center. Our foot care RN, Deb, has requested that you sign up for times instead of just showing up. Call Carol at 920-918-3176 to sign up.
