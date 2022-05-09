The following is a list of donors from the recent blood drive held on April 12.
Jane Berg, Sarah Borchert, Tim Borchert, Delaine Casey, Jo Christianson, Laura Corsten, David Cummings, Amanda Dahlke, Mary Doyle, Matthew Draeger, Carol Eck, Helen Eckert, Angela Frohmader, Peggy Furlin, Brian Genrich, Gemma Giunta, Gordon Goers, Rose Goers, Karen Hammer, Margaret Hanrahan, Carolyn Heideman, Terry Heinz.
Jane Hoeppner, Sarah Howells, Jennifer Hunter, Jennifer Jirsa, Kristina Kasbohm, Kellie Kinderman, Jeffrey Knier, Jayne Krull, Linda Kutzke, Jon Laundrie, Anna Lecher, Justin Lecher, Christopher Lopac, Jane Ludeman, Megan Marshall, Steven Masche, Marie Mertz, Eugene Mess, Mary Mess, Rosetta Metcalf, Bonnie Mierendorf, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Shane Moen, Pamela Mosher, Lana Murphy, Susan Nesemann, Valerie Nyman, Janet Peitz, Lindsey Pellmann, Jennifer Pirkel, Nathan Pyles, James Rath, Larry Raupp, Cynthia Schroeder, Denise Schroeder, Samantha Schuster, Philip Sillman, Sara Strupp, Andrew Swanson, Daniel Thousand, Catherine Thorman, Andrew Tonies, Daniel Topel, Zachary Wedl, Kristine Wilke and Sophie Zimmermann.
There were 72 pints of blood collected and up to 216 lives saved.
Those who reached gallon markers were: one gallon: Samantha Schuster and Andrew Swanson; three gallons: Karen Hammer; seven gallons: Larry Raupp; nine gallons: Terry Heinz; ten gallons: Cynthia Schroeder.
The next drive is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 at the Lake Mills City Hall Community Center on Water Street. Everyone who is able is encouraged to donate a pint of blood, as there is always a desperate need. Make an appointment by calling: 1-800-REDCROSS or 1-800-733-2767.