Another great turnout for the Lake Mills Blood Drive on June 8 held by the American Red Cross, there were 73 presenting donors, with 73 units collected. Donors were: Kristine Wilke, Daniel Bourassa, Alan Brawders, Lana Smith, Bonnie Mierendorf, Violet Topel, Marie Mertz, Eurgene Mess, Joseph Riedl, Teresa Brawders, Mary Mess, Paul Glasser, Shelley Quandt, Carlton Kutzke, Carrie Schepp, Bradley Buchholtz, Philip Sillman, Angela Fromader, Janet Peitz, Jennifer Jirsa, Cynthia Schroeder, Kimberly Turner, Jane Harvey, Andrew Tonies, Amanda Dahlke, Jeffrey Knier, Ann Lee, Larry Raupp, Carol Eck, Janet Ludeman, Jason Drost, Gunther Knutson, Loretta Grossman, Claudia Schmidt, Matthew VonRueden, Jessica Nielsen, Jane Mueller, Terry Heinz, Peter Hassel, Kellie Kinderman, Marty Walling, William Street, Mitchell Klavekoske, Sara Strupp, Deborah Wedl, Susannah Barnes, Melicent Miller, Brian Genrich, Marri Heimstreet, Aaron Dobberstein, Alex Birkrem, Kelsy Perry, Henry Mess, Joseph Peiffer, Chelsea Kemmerling, Annika Purisch, Marissa Roberts, Jason Benisch, Bonnie Yount, Daniel Thousand, Rachel Helwig, Jane Hoeppner, Tiffany Buchholtz, Andrew Swanson, Kimberly Jermain, Nicole Wagner,Lisa Behselich, Ronald Schmidt, Mary Klein, Julia Adame, and Lindsay Wehmeyer.
The donors who have received their one gallon pin was Richard Cartois, two Gallons Amy Gagnon, Erin Saylor and John Miller, four gallons from Claudia Schmidt, seven gallons, Nathan Pyles, and nine Gallons Zachary Wedel and Cynthia Schroeder.
The Blood shortage is at a very low rate right now and every pint counts, for those in need of surgery.