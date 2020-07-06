Maybe it is the heat which makes it harder to be outdoors more hours of the day, or maybe it is just the pandemic which gives me time to ponder, but I find myself reflecting on more things and their meaning to me. I was ironing some very old linen napkins yesterday that had been in my ironing pile for months. As I was ironing, I admired the lace inserts and the tatting around the edges, but also thought about the relative that gifted them to me and the history they represent. My guess is that these napkins are probably 100 years old and have seen many more lovely tea parties and formal dinners than they are used for today.
I love to use china that has been handed down to me and more formal settings for family dinners, so my grandchildren learn about these family treasures with their rich history. Some cannot go in the dishwasher and need to be hand washed. Each time I set a table I remember other meals and the people who were gathered around that table who are no longer here. As it was with the napkins, turning a simple task such as ironing into honoring those who have been part of our lives. By remembering their generosity of treasured personal items for me to enjoy, and pass on to the next generation, I am keeping their history alive. If you wander through a thrift store you will see sets of dishes and settings of silver that were donated because they cannot go into a dishwasher. Hopefully, their beauty will move on to create new memories for some lucky family.
Marilyn DeBoom is the winner of last week’s Favorite Song contest, and $5 Chamber Bucks. Her favorite song is Amazing Grace.
Our contest this week is What is your favorite place to travel to? Send the name of the place or a picture of you taken there to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by midnight Monday, July 13. You will be entered into a drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, July 14.
Foot Care is considered an essential service and will be offered at Club 55 by appointment only on Tuesday, July 14, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.. Deb is an RN who has been providing foot care at Club 55 for 3 years. Bring your own towel $15. There are a few appointment times left. Call Carol Burrows @ 920-918-3176 for more information and to sign up.
